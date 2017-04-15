Live cricket score, 2017 IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live

With two wins and one defeat, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens today. It will be the 10th match between the two teams in Indian Premier League T20. Kolkata Knight Riders have won six and lost three in nine previous matches played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gautam Gambhir needs just one fifty plus innings to become the second Indian after Virat Kohli and fifth batsman overall to make 50 or more fifty plus scores in Twenty-20 cricket. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. Match starts at 4 PM IST. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

