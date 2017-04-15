 Live cricket score, 2017 IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, 2017 IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live

Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other for the 10th time in Indian Premier League today. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 15, 2017 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir (left) and teammate Manish Pandey celebrate KKR beta Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens on April 13, 2017. Follow live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (AFP)

With two wins and one defeat, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens today. It will be the 10th match between the two teams in Indian Premier League T20. Kolkata Knight Riders have won six and lost three in nine previous matches played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gautam Gambhir needs just one fifty plus innings to become the second Indian after Virat Kohli and fifth batsman overall to make 50 or more fifty plus scores in Twenty-20 cricket. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. Match starts at 4 PM IST. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

If you can’t follow the full scorecard of KKR vs SRH, then click here.

