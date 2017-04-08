 Live cricket score, 2017 IPL, T20, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants, live | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, 2017 IPL, T20, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants, live

Kings XI Punjab start their 2017 Indian Premier League campaign with a T20 match against Rising Pune Supergiants in Indore today. RPS defeated Mumbai Indians in their first game of this season. Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 08, 2017 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
live cricket score

Kings XI Punjab players at a government school under Swachh Bharat mission in Indore on Monday. Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants here(PTI)

Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants have a 1-1 head-to-head record in the Indian Premier League. Today’s 2017 IPL T20 match will be their third match and Rising Pune Supergiants will be confident after their good win against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab will be led by Australian limited overs specialist Glenn Maxwell. Today’s first match will see an exciting contest between RPS captain Steve Smith and Maxwell. Kings XI will also bank on the likes of Eoin Morgan and David Miller. Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants here. Match starts at 4 PM IST.

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants, then click here.

