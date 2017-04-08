Live cricket score, 2017 IPL, T20, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants, live

Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants have a 1-1 head-to-head record in the Indian Premier League. Today’s 2017 IPL T20 match will be their third match and Rising Pune Supergiants will be confident after their good win against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab will be led by Australian limited overs specialist Glenn Maxwell. Today’s first match will see an exciting contest between RPS captain Steve Smith and Maxwell. Kings XI will also bank on the likes of Eoin Morgan and David Miller. Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants here. Match starts at 4 PM IST.

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants, then click here.