Full cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, T20 - RCB beat DD by 15 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. Rishabh Pant fought valiantly but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Earlier, Kedar Jadhav’s 37-ball-69 took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 157/8. Get full cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, T20 here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 08, 2017 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs in their Indian Premier League encounter. Get full cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, T20 here.(BCCI)

Rishabh Pant’s heroics went in vain as Delhi Daredevils were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore. Pant scored a hard-fought fifty but Pawan Negi (2/3)’s tight bowling in the final over provided to be the final nail on Delhi’s coffin. Billy Stanlake and Iqbal Abdulla took two wickets apiece while Tymal Mills, Shane Watson and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed one wicket each. Batting first, Kedar Jadhav slammed his third IPL half century as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 157/8. RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals , but Jadhav’s fighting knock steadied their innings to an extent. Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Zaheer Khan took two. Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Nadeem also chipped in with one apiece. Get full cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, T20 here. (HIGHLIGHTS OF RCB v DD) (KINGS XI PUNJAB V RISING PUNE SUPERGIANTS SCORES)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, then click here.

