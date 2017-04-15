Live cricket score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017, live

Delhi Daredevils take on King XI Punjab in their first home match of 10th edition of Indian Premier League at Feroz Shah Kotla today. Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and lost eight in 18 previous matches played against Delhi Daredevils. KXIP, under new skipper Glenn Maxwell, lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be DD’s third match this season. They have won one and lost one so far. Get live cricket score of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab here. Match starts at 8 PM IST.

