Apr 15, 2017-Saturday
Live cricket score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017, live

Delhi Daredevils will play their first 2017 Indian Premier League match at home against Kings XI Punjab. KXIP have a 10-8 win-loss record against DD in IPL. Catch live cricket score of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab here

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 15, 2017 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Delhi Daredevils will play their first home game in 2017 Indian Premier League today vs Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla. Get live cricket score of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab here.(BCCI-HT Photo)

Delhi Daredevils take on King XI Punjab in their first home match of 10th edition of Indian Premier League at Feroz Shah Kotla today. Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and lost eight in 18 previous matches played against Delhi Daredevils. KXIP, under new skipper Glenn Maxwell, lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be DD’s third match this season. They have won one and lost one so far. Get live cricket score of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab here. Match starts at 8 PM IST.

