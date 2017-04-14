 Live cricket score, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, live | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, live

Gujarat Lions, who made their Indian Premier League debut in 2016, won both their matches against Rising Pune Supergiant last season. Gujarat Lions are winless in two matches in IPL 2017. Get live cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 14, 2017 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Gujarat Lions will bank on Ravindra Jadeja against Rising Pune Supergiant today to score their first win in Indian Premier League 2017. Jadeja will play his first match in IPL this season. Get live cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant here. (AFP)

Gujarat Lions will bank on Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills to score their first points in Indian Premier League 2017 today. Gujarat Lions, winless in two matches so far, play Rising Pune Supergiant in Rajkot. RPS have a win and two defeats so far. Jadeja missed GL’s first two matches due to a finger injury. Focus will be on MS Dhoni, who has been struggling for form for Rising Pune Supergiant. Gujarat Lions have a 2-0 win-loss record against Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL. Catch live cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant here. Match starts at 8 PM IST.

If you can’t follow the full scorecard of Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, then click here.

