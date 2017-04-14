Live cricket score, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, live

Gujarat Lions will bank on Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills to score their first points in Indian Premier League 2017 today. Gujarat Lions, winless in two matches so far, play Rising Pune Supergiant in Rajkot. RPS have a win and two defeats so far. Jadeja missed GL’s first two matches due to a finger injury. Focus will be on MS Dhoni, who has been struggling for form for Rising Pune Supergiant. Gujarat Lions have a 2-0 win-loss record against Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL. Catch live cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant here. Match starts at 8 PM IST.

If you can’t follow the full scorecard of Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, then click here.