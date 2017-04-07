Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR win by 10 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in the third game of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajkot. Chasing a target of 184, Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir smashed GL bowlers all around the park to seal the deal with 31 balls to spare. For his brilliant knock of 93, Lynn was awarded the Man of the Match. It was the third IPL match between the two teams. Get full cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders here. (Highlights)| (IPL full coverage)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2017 T20 match, then click here.