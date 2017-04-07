 Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR win by 10 wickets | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR win by 10 wickets

Riding on Chris Lynn’s unbeaten 93 and skipper Gautam Gambhir’s 32nd Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in their opening game of the 2017 IPL at Rajkot. With this, KKR registered their first victory over GL in the cash-rich league. Get full cricket cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2017 T20 match here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 07, 2017 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
live cricket score

Chris Lynn’s unbeaten 93-run knock helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pummel Gujarat Lions (GL) by 10 wickets in their opening game of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajkot. Get full cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2017 T20 match here(BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in the third game of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajkot. Chasing a target of 184, Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir smashed GL bowlers all around the park to seal the deal with 31 balls to spare. For his brilliant knock of 93, Lynn was awarded the Man of the Match. It was the third IPL match between the two teams. Get full cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders here. (Highlights)| (IPL full coverage)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2017 T20 match, then click here.

