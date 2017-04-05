Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SRH win by 35 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 172 all out and lost by 35 runs against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan took two wickets on IPL debut. Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 (30 balls), Moises Henriques’ 52 and Yuvraj Singh’s 27-ball 62 helped SRH scored 207 for 4 after losing the toss. It was the 10th match between the two teams in Indian Premier League. Get full cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here. (HIGHLIGHTS) (FULL IPL coverage here)

