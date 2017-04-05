 Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SRH win by 35 runs | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SRH win by 35 runs

Chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 207 for 4 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by 35 runs in the opening T20 match of Indian Premier League 2017. Rashid Khan took two wickets on debut for defending champions SRH. It was the 10th match between SRH and RCB. Get full cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 05, 2017 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
live cricket score

Yuvraj Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad slammed his fastest 50 in Indian Premier League T20. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs in the opening match of IPL 2017. Get full scorecard of SRH vs RCB here.(BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 172 all out and lost by 35 runs against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan took two wickets on IPL debut. Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 (30 balls), Moises Henriques’ 52 and Yuvraj Singh’s 27-ball 62 helped SRH scored 207 for 4 after losing the toss. It was the 10th match between the two teams in Indian Premier League. Get full cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here. (HIGHLIGHTS) (FULL IPL coverage here)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of IPL 2017 T20 tie between SRH vs RCB, then click here.

