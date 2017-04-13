 Live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017, T20, live | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017, T20, live

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won both their Indian Premier League T20 matches against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 2016 season. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab here

Apr 13, 2017 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Gautam Gambhir, will host Glenn Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier league T20 match at the Eden Gardens today. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab here.(BCCI-HT Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders, currently lying fifth in the 2017 Indian Premier League table, will host table toppers Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens tonight. KKR will be without their in-form batsman Chris Lynn, who injured his shoulder during a match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders have a 13-6 win-loss record against KXIP. KKR won the last two matches played against Kings XI Punjab. Glenn Maxwell needs 37 runs to complete a 1,000 runs for Kings XI Punjab. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 here. Match starts at 8 PM IST. (LIVE UPDATES | ALL THE RESULTS | SCHEDULE | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you can’t follow the full scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL T20, then click here.

