Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017, live

Mumbai Indians, who are currently second in the points table, will be aiming to overcome Gujarat Lions, a side that they have never won. However, Suresh Raina’s team will be on a high after they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant for their first win in the 2017 Indian Premier League and they will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins. Rohit Sharma has struggled in this edition so far and he will be desperate for a big score. Catch live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions here. (LIVE BLOG) (IPL 2017 full coverage)

