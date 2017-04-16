 Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017, live | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 16, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017, live

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to break their losing streak against a buoyant Gujarat Lions side. Catch live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions here

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 16, 2017 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Gujarat Lions registered their first win in the 2017 Indian Premier League thanks to Andrew Tye’s magnificent 5/17 on debut. Catch live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions here(BCCI)

Mumbai Indians, who are currently second in the points table, will be aiming to overcome Gujarat Lions, a side that they have never won. However, Suresh Raina’s team will be on a high after they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant for their first win in the 2017 Indian Premier League and they will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins. Rohit Sharma has struggled in this edition so far and he will be desperate for a big score. Catch live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions here. (LIVE BLOG) (IPL 2017 full coverage)

If you cannot view the scorecard, click here

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you