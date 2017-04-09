Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2017, T20: Buttler and Rohit fall, KKR on top

Mumbai Indians are (105/4) against Kolkata Knight Riders (178/7) in their second game of the 2017 IPL. Earlier, Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 81 while Krunal Pandya grabbed three scalps. MI will aim to bounce back after suffering a defeat at the hands of Rising Pune Supergiants in the opening game of the 2017 Indian Premier League. It will not be easy against a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders that defeated Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in their opening encounter. Will Mumbai Indians bounce back or will Kolkata Knight Riders continue their dominant start? Catch live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders here. (IPL 2017 Full coverage) (LIVE SCORECARD)

11:11 pm IST: Outstanding over from Kuldeep. Just three runs off it. He ends with figures of 1/35.

11:07 pm IST: MI need 74 off 42 balls.

11:05 pm IST: SIX! Shortish length from Rajpoot, Pollard gets into position and pulls it hard (and flat) over the mid-wicket boundary.

11:02 pm IST: WICKET! K Pandya c Uthappa b Rajpoot 11(6). Pollard the next man in.

10:59 pm IST: Costly over from Kuldeep. 14 runs off his third. MI need 82 off 48 balls.

10:56 pm IST: Consecutive boundaries for Krunal Pandya. Looks in good form. MI need 96 off 54 balls.

10:51 pm IST: OUT! Rohit LBW Narine 2(6). MI in all sorts of trouble now.

10:47 pm IST: Someone really needs to hang in for MI. The target is very much achievable.

10:42 pm IST: OUT! Big one for KKR. Buttler departs for 28. MI are 71/2 after 8.3 overs.

10:38 pm IST: WICKET! Parthiv LBW Kuldeep 30(27).

10:36 pm IST: SIX! Flighted delivery from Kuldeep, Parthiv gets down on one knee and smashes it into mid-wicket stands.

10:33 pm IST: SIX! Buttler looks in superb form. Dispatches one over wide long-on region.

10:27 pm IST: MI are 44/0 after 5 overs.

10:22 pm IST: Bad news for KKR fans - Chris Lynn has injured his left shoulder. While attempting a catch, he made a full-length dive but landed badly on his shoulder. The extent of the injury is yet to be known.

10:19 pm IST: SIX! Length delivery from Woakes, Buttler shuffles and scoops it over fine-leg boundary.

10:15 pm IST: MI are 25/0 after 3 overs.

10:14 pm IST: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Boult and Parthiv times it well in the gap between cover and mid-off.

10:10 pm IST: Six runs from Woakes’ first. MI are 15/0 after 2 overs.

10:05 pm IST: Woakes now.

10:04 pm IST: FOUR! This time it’s Buttler. MI are 9/0 after first over.

10:02 pm IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Boult and Parthiv cuts it well towards backward point region for his first boundary of the night.

10:01 pm IST: Parthiv Patel to take strike. Boult to bowl the first over for KKR.

10:00 pm IST: Welcome back!

9:45 pm IST: And that’s the end. KKR finish on 178/7. What a knock from Pandey! Remains unbeaten on 81. We’ll be back in a few minutes time.

9:41 pm IST: SIX! Fullish delivery and Pandey hits it over long-on boundary. Moves to 76 now.

9:39 pm IST: SIX! Pandey on fire. Short of a length ball, Pandey shuffles and smacks it over mid-wicket.

9:37 pm IST: McClenaghan to bowl the final over.

9:36 pm IST: SIX! Overpitched delivery from Malinga and Pandey hammers over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. KKR are 155/6 after 19 overs.

9:34 pm IST: Sunil Narine is the next man in. For those of whom missed this year’s BBL action, Narine opened for Melbourne Renegades in some matches.

9:32 pm IST: OUT! Second wicket for Malinga. Length ball, Woakes looks to go big but instead finds Pollard, who completes a neat catch at long-on. KKR are 144/8 after 18.1 overs.

9:30 pm IST: Single and that’s fifty for Pandey. His 8th in IPL. A well-compiled innings from the Karnataka lad.

9:28 pm IST: Bumrah to bowl his last over. He has been very expensive tonight.

9:26 pm IST: KKR are 136/5 after 17 overs.

9:22 pm IST: WICKET! SK Yadav c Pollard b Malinga 17(15). Woakes is the next batsman in.

9:18 pm IST: Six and a four from Pandey to finish off Bumrah’s over. Moves to 46. KKR are 131/4 after 16 overs.

9:13 pm IST: Pandey holds the key here for KKR. He needs to stay till the end.

9:09 pm IST: SIX! Short and wide from McClenaghan, Pandey doesn’t try to hit it too hard. Instead, he uses the pace of the ball and places it well over third-man. KKR are 107/4 after 14 overs.

9:07 pm IST: McClenaghan into the attack. He has two overs left.

9:06 pm IST: Nine runs off Harbhajan’s third. KKR are 98/4 after 13 overs.

9:02 pm IST: OUT! Pathan gone. Dances down the track and tries to hit it over long-off but miscues. Third of the night for Krunal. He finishes with figures of 3/24. KKR are 89/4 after 12 overs.

8:58 pm IST: Tidy over from Harbhajan. Just three runs off it. KKR are 82/3 after 11 overs.

8:55 pm IST: KKR in desperate need of a partnership. Another below 180 would be an easy ride for MI.

STAT ATTACK - Harbhajan Singh is currently the most capped player for Mumbai Indians (148).

8:49 pm IST: Steady start from Harbhajan. Five runs off the over. KKR are 72/3 after 9 overs.

8:46 pm IST: Yusuf Pathan is the next man in. Harbhajan to bowl his first over.

8:44 pm IST: OUT! Bumrah gets the big fish, Lynn. KKR in all sorts of trouble now. Pandey needs to get a big one here.

8:39 pm IST: Decent over from Krunal. Six runs off it. KKR are 65/2 after 7 overs.

8:35 pm IST: Another costly over from McClenaghan. 11 runs off it. KKR are 59/2 after 6 overs. Lynn 28*, Pandey 1*

8:30 pm IST: Dot ball to finish off from Krunal. Excellent over from him. Two wickets for just four runs. KKR are 48/2 after 5 overs.

8:29 pm IST: OUT! Another blow for KKR. Just what’s the need of the hour for MI. Uthappa departs for 4(3). Second scalp for Krunal.

8:25 pm IST: WICKET! Gambhir c McClenaghan b Krunal 19(13).

8:23 pm IST: Single for Gambhir. KKR are 44/0 after 4 overs.

8:21 pm IS: SIX! Short ball from Malinga and Lynn dispatches it into the deep mid-wicket stands. Moves to 20

8:18 pm IST: Expensive over from Bumrah. 15 runs off it. KKR are 34/0 after 3 overs. Just the kind of start the visiting team would’ve wanted.

8:14 pm IST: Bumrah comes in as the first change.

8:12 pm IST: FOUR! Good length delivery from McClenaghan, Gambhir clears the front leg and times it well through cover. KKR are 19/0 after 2 overs.

8:09 pm IST: FOUR! Straying down leg, Lynn gets into position and times it past the fielder at short fine-leg.

8:08 pm IST: McClenaghan to share the new ball with Malinga.

8:06 pm IST: Single off the last ball for Lynn. KKR are 10/0 after first over.

8:05 pm IST: FOUR! First boundary for Lynn. Length delivery, Lynn makes room and powers it past mid-on.

8:04 pm IST: Shaky start from Malinga. Two wides (with Lynn on strike).

8:01 pm IST: First delivery from Malinga, attempted yorker, Gambhir gets off the mark with a single.

7:58 pm IST: Time for live action. KKR openers Gambhir and Lynn make their way out in the middle. Lasith Malinga, who missed the first game because of national duty, will start the proceedings for MI.

7:46 pm IST: This legendary cricketer has something to say about Harbhajan Singh’s omission from MI’s playing XI in the first game vs RPS.

7:37 pm IST: For KKR, Ankit Rajpoot replaces Piyush Chawla, while Harbhajan Singh comes in place of Ambati Rayudu - who will miss some matches due to a groin injury.

7:35 pm IST: Here are the playing XI of both teams:

KKR: Gautam Gambhir(c), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa(wk), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine,Trent Boult

MI: Parthiv Patel(wk), Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Rana, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan

7:30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7:26 pm IST: In the first game of the day, David Warner, Moises Henriques and Rashid Khan’s brilliance helped Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Gujarat Lions by nine wickets to register their second successive win in this year’s tournament. Warner, who remained unbeaten on 76, became the fourth batsman to cross the 7000-run mark in T20s. The first three are Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Brad Hodge.

7:25 pm IST: Toss in five minutes.

7:20 pm IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2017 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back in their fortress of Wankhede stadium after suffering a loss in their opening game of the Indian Premier League. The team will welcome the return of Lasith Malinga, who missed the first game due to international commitments (SRH vs GL Updates)

However, their task will not be easy against a Kolkata Knight Riders side that made a big statement in their opening game against Gujarat Lions. Chris Lynn’s brilliant 93 and Gautam Gambhir’s aggressive 76 helped KKR secure a record 10-wicket win.

Heading into the encounter, Mumbai Indians enjoy a superb head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders. In 18 matches, Mumbai Indians have won 13 encounters while KKR have won just five times.