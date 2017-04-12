Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL, Live

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial 2017 Indian Premier League match in Mumbai today. Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a high-voltage last-over drama in their previous match on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, comprehensively beat Gujarat Lions by nine wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday. Get live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (LIVE SCORE | POINTS TALLY | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

19:01 hrs IST: SRH’s bowling line-up, which already boasts of Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, has further been strengthened with the availability of Mustafizur Rahman. Who he’ll replace in today remains to be seen.

18:58 hrs IST: Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of 2017 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians have won both previous matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. It will be the ninth match between the two teams. Both teams have won four matches each in eight previous encounters. (SCHEDULE | RESULTS | STANDINGS)

Tonight’s clash at the Wankhede Stadium may boil down to a battle between Mumbai Indians slinger Lasith Malinga and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and opener David Warner. Malinga will be playing his 100th IPL match.

The Sri Lankan pacer will become Mumbai Indians’ fourth and the 28th player overall to complete a century of matches in IPL. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will also be playing his 100th IPL game.

A feisty battle between Mumbai Indians spinner Harbhajan Singh and Sunrisers Hyderabad batting mainstay Yuvraj Singh is also on the cards.

