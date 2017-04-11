 Live cricket score, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL, T20 - Live | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL, T20 - Live

Rising Pune Supergiant have a 2-0 win-loss record against Delhi Daredevils. Can Steve Smith’s team maintain their winning streak against Zaheer Khan’s daredevils? Catch live cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils here

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 11, 2017 17:54 IST
Sidharth Gulati
IPL 2017

Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiant face Zaheer Khan’s Delhi Daredevils in a 2017 Indian Premier League T20 match in Pune tonight. Get live cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils here.(AFP-HT Photo)

After losing the opening 2017 Indian Premier League T20 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils take on Rising Pune Supergiant in their second match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune tonight. Rising Pune Supergiant have had a mixed outing with a win and loss so far. RPS have a perfect record against DD. They have both matches against Daredevils. Amit Mishra of Delhi Daredevils needs just one wicket to become only the second bowler to take 125 or more wickets in IPL. Get live cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils here. Match starts at 8 PM IST. (LIVE UPDATES | WHERE TO SEE LIVE STREAMING)

If you can’t see the full cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, then click here.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you