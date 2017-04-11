Live cricket score, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL, T20 - Live

After losing the opening 2017 Indian Premier League T20 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils take on Rising Pune Supergiant in their second match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune tonight. Rising Pune Supergiant have had a mixed outing with a win and loss so far. RPS have a perfect record against DD. They have both matches against Daredevils. Amit Mishra of Delhi Daredevils needs just one wicket to become only the second bowler to take 125 or more wickets in IPL. Get live cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils here. Match starts at 8 PM IST. (LIVE UPDATES | WHERE TO SEE LIVE STREAMING)

If you can’t see the full cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, then click here.