Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017, T20 Highlights: Smith shines as RPS beat MI

Ajinkya Rahane (60) and Steve Smith (84*) scored fifties as Rising Pune Supergiants started their IPL 2017 campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, Hardik Pandya was the star for Mumbai Indians as his 15-ball-35 took the two-time winners to 184/8. Imran Tahir took three valuable wickets to dampen Mumbai Indians’ brilliant start against Rising Pune Supergiants. Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel provided a good start to MI before Imran Tahir removed both of the MI openers. Rajat Bhatia chipped in with two important wickets while Adam Zampa and Ben Stokes took one each. Get highlights of the T20 match between Rising Pune Supergiants and Mumbai Indians here. (SCORECARD | IPL 2017 COVERAGE)

12:05 hrs IST: That’s all for the day. It was thrilling encounter which saw brilliant performances from both batsmen and bowlers. Steve Smith was clearly the hero of the day, but credit also goes to Imran Tahir.

11:53 hrs IST: Imran Tahir is the man of the match for his impressive spell of bowling (3/28).

11:47 hrs IST: “I thought Smith batted really well. The kind of form he is in, he just took off from where he left,” says Rohit Sharma, Mumbai captain. “The fielding didn’t really help us. This is our first game and there is a lot of learning from this. Both bring very similar things to the table and Mitch McClenaghan has done very well for us which is why we picked him ahead of Mitchell Johnson. Mahela brings a lot of experience to the table, but we have a great squad and I am sure we will bounce back.”

11:41 hrs IST: It was a brilliant batting display by Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane as they guided Rising Pune Supergiants to a deserving win!

11:38 hrs IST: That’s it! Another huge six from Steve Smith and Rising Pune Supergiants have defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets!

11:37 hrs IST: SIX! Is that the game for Rising Pune Supergiants? They need 4 runs more after Steve Smith’s maximum! RPS 181/3

11:36 hrs IST: Single! RPS need 10 runs off 3 balls. RPS 175/3

11:35 hrs IST: Another single! This is going down to the wire! RPS 174/3

11:34 hrs IST: One run for Dhoni. RPS 173/3

11:32 hrs IST: A bad miss for Southee as he drops the catch of Mahendra Singh Dhoni! Will it be the deciding factor of the game? 13 needed off the last over. RPS 172/3

11:32 hrs IST: FOUR! Dhoni gets a boundary! RPS 171/3

11:30 hrs IST: Two dot balls from Bumrah! Pressure is on! RPS 167/3

11:28 hrs IST: Two over left. Rising Pune Supergiants need 20 runs to win! RPS 169/3

11:24 hrs IST: Steve Smith has played a brilliant innings today and it will surely make him a fan favourite in no time. RPS 159/3

11:22 hrs IST: FOUR! Another boundary for Steve Smith! RPS 158/3

11:20 hrs IST: 33 needed off 21 balls. Can MS Dhoni play another great innings at the end? RPS 154/3

11:15 hrs IST: MS Dhoni is here for Rising Pune Supergiants! RPS 143/3

11:14 hrs IST: Stokes went for a big one, but was caught in the deep by Tim Southee. RPS 143/3

11:13 hrs IST: OUT! Ben Stokes is caught in the deep for 23.

11:11 hrs IST: A bad misfield by Kieron Pollard as Ben Stokes (23*) gets another boundary. RPS 143/2

11:10 hrs IST: 5 overs remaining. RPS need 46 runs. GAME ON!

11:08 hrs IST: FIFTY! 3rd IPL half century for Steve Smith. RPS 137/2

11:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Ben Stokes (16*) hits another boundary! RPS 133/2

11:03 hrs IST: 14 overs gone. RPS are 129 for 2, need 56 runs more to win

11:02 hrs IST: SIX! That’s huge from Steve Smith as he moves on to 48. RPS 126/2

11:00 hrs IST: Pollard is introduced into the attack and Steve Smith (41*) hits him for a boundary. RPS 118/2

10:59 hrs IST: A big miss for MI as Rana drops Steve SMith on 37! RPS 114/2

10:57 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries for Steve Smith as Rising Pune Supergiants strengthen their position! RPS 114/2

10:53 hrs IST: Good shot by Ben Stokes as 100 comes up for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 12th over. RPS 103/2

10:51 hrs IST: 88 off 53 balls. That’s the equation for Rising Pune Supergiants right now!

10:47 hrs IST: Ben Stokes is the new batsman for Rising Pune Supergiants. RPS 96/2

10:43 hrs IST: OUT! That’s the end of Rahane as he is caught in the deep for 60.

10:40 hrs IST: SIX! Another six for Ajinkya Rahane (58*) as RPS moves on to 88/1

10:38 hrs IST: It was the 25th IPL fifty for the Team India batsman. RPS 82/1

10:36 hrs IST: Fifty for Ajinkya Rahane! RPS 79/1

10:33 hrs IST: 8 overs gone. Rising Pune Supergiants are 72 for the loss of one wicket.

10:29 hrs IST: Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane have steadied the innings as Rising Pune Supergiants need 123 runs more to win.

10:25 hrs IST: 6 overs gone. Rising Pune Supergiants are 59/1

10:22 hrs IST: FOUR! Cracking shot from Steve Smith as RPS are 48/1

10:21 hrs IST: A lot will depend on Steve Smith and Rahane as Pune will be depending on a good start if they want to have any chance of chasing down this target. RPS 43/1

10:18 hrs IST: 4 overs gone. Rising Pune Supergiants are 40 for the loss of one wicket.

10:13 hrs IST: Steve Smith is the new batsman for Rising Pune Supergiants! RPS 35/1

10:12 hrs IST: OUT! Mayank Agarwal plays a loose shot and is caught by Rohit Sharma in mid-on. RPS 35/1

10:08 hrs IST: It’s huge from Ajinkya Rahane! RPS 29/0

10:07 hrs IST: Another boundary in the over as Rahane moves on to 16*. RPS 23/0

10:05 hrs IST: Another boundary and Rising Pune Supergiants are now 18/0

10:03 hrs IST: Ajinkya Rahane casually guides the ball to the boundary. RPS 12/0

10:01 hrs IST: One over gone. Rising Pune Supergiants are 8/0.

9:58 hrs IST: A thick edge from Mayank Agarwal results in the first boundary of the match for RPS. RPS 7/0

9:55 hrs IST: The Rising Pune Supergiants openers are out in the middle. RPS 0/0

9:47 hrs IST: “I was hoping to be picked even after I went unsold, glad to have delivered and repay that trust from Pune,” says Imran Tahir. “Every wicket is special for me. There isn’t much turn, the ball is coming on nicely. Backing the boys to chase this.”

9:42 hrs IST: That’s the end of the innings! Mumbai Indians reach 184/8 in 20 overs.

9:41 hrs IST: Ashok Dinda has just bowled the most expensive final over of an IPL innings - 30 runs.

9:39 hrs IST: OUT! Southee is run out for 7. MI 183/8

9:38 hrs IST: Fourth six of the over for Pandya! MI 182/7

9:36 hrs IST: SIX! it’s raining sixes at Pune as Mumbai Indians are now 166/7

9:35 hrs IST: SIX! Hardik Pandya joins the party as he gets his first six of the game! MI 160/7

9:34 hrs IST: SIX! A huge shot from Southee as MI moves on to 154/7.

9:31 hrs IST: It was a strong shot from Pollard but a stunner from Agarwal spelled the end of his innings on 34! MI 147/7

9:30 hrs IST: OUT! Kieron Pollard comes to an end thanks to a brilliant catch from Mayank Agarwal.

9:28 hrs IST: A wild swing from Pollard and the ball took the edge and flew like a bullet to the boundary. MI 145/6

9:26 hrs IST: A free-hit for MI and Hardik Pandya was unable to take advantage! MI 141/6

9:23 hrs IST: Tahir’s throw caught Kieron Pollard on the arm, but the Windies all-rounder is not bothered by the incident as the two players share a laugh. MI 137/6

9:21 hrs IST: It was a tricky decision for RPS to play two leg spinners in the game, but it seems that it has paid off for them. MI 137/6

9:18 hrs IST: SIX! A clean strike from Pollard as the ball easily crosses the boundary! MI 137/6

9:14 hrs IST: Nitish Rana went for the big one, but was caught in the deep by Rajat Bhatia off Adam Zampa! MI 125/6

9:12 hrs IST: OUT! Rana is caught in the deep for 34 as Zampa gets his first wicket. MI 125/6

9:10 hrs IST: 15 overs gone. Mumbai Indians are 120/5 (Pollard 8*, Rana 34*)

9:07 hrs IST: A strong shout from Tahir but the umpire decided to rule it not out! MI 115/5

9:06 hrs IST: Kieron Pollard is the new batsman for Mumbai Indians! MI 111/5

9:04 hrs IST: It was a slow ball from Bhatia and Krunal skied it for MS Dhoni to complete an easy catch. MI 107/5

9:01 hrs IST: OUT! Second wicket for Rajat Bhatia as Krunal Pandya departs for 3!

8:59 hrs IST: Good news for Mumbai Indians as their pace maestro Lasith Malinga has claimed a hat-trick for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh. Follow live updates from that match here.

8:57 hrs IST: That’s a biggie from Rana and 100 comes up for Mumbai Indians in the 13th over. MI 103/4

8:55 hrs IST: A loose shot from Rayudu and it was a simple caught and bowled for Rajat Bhatia! MI 92/4

8:53 hrs IST: OUT! Rajat Bhatia strikes as Rayudu departs for 10!

8:51 hrs IST: It has been a good comeback by RPS as they have been able to keep MI quiet in the last couple of overs. MI 92/3

8:47 hrs IST: A quiet over from Rajat Bhatia. Mumbai Indians 82/3

8:43 hrs IST: 9 overs gone. Mumbai Indians are 76/3 against Rising Pune Supergiants.

8:41 hrs IST: SIX! That’s huge from Nitish Rana! MI 74/3

8:39 pm IST: The second leg spinner - Adam Zampa - is here. RPS have decided to save Tahir for later. MI 73/3

8:35 pm IST: The big wicket for RPS! It was an inside edge from Buttler, but the umpire ruled against him!

8:33 pm IST: OUT! Tahir picks up his third wicket as the danger man Jos Buttler is caught LBW!

8:32 pm IST: It was a quicker one from Tahir and Rohit Sharma was unable to hand it. The ball whooshed past his bat and hit the middle stump! MI 61/2

8:31 pm IST: OUT! Second wicket for Imran Tahir!

8:28 pm IST: Another six for Jos Buttler (36*) as Mumbai Indians race to 61/1.

8:25 pm IST: It has been a good start for the Mumbai Indians and in spite of losing Parthiv Patel, they will be happy with their efforts. MI 49/1

8:22 pm IST: Parthiv went for a wild sweep and missed the ball completely. It was a straight one from Tahir and it went on to hit the leg stump. MI 46/1

8:21 pm IST: OUT! Imran Tahir strikes for Rising Pune Supergiants!

8:20 pm IST: Imran Tahir is brought into the attack and straight away he is dispatched to the boundary. MI 45/0

8:17 pm IST: SIX! That’s huge from Jos Buttler (25*) as he hits the second six of the over! MI 41/0

8:15 pm IST: Ben Stokes is introduced in the attack. MI 27/0

8:14 pm IST: What a miss! A thick edge from Parthiv Patel and Rajat Bhatia was unable to hold on to the catch in third man! MI 28/0

8:11 pm IST: That’s a cracker of a shot! Parthiv Patel (9*) gets his second boundary of the game! MI 23/0

8:10 pm IST: Two overs gone. Mumbai Indians are 19 for no loss.

8:08 pm IST: It’s raining boundaries for Jos Buttler (13*). MI 19/0

8:06 pm IST: Deepak Chahar is the new bowler for RPS and he is greeted with a cracking boundary. MI 15/0

8:05 pm IST: Another boundary! Its 11/0 for Mumbai Indians after just five balls.

8:03 pm IST: Well that’s unfortunate! It’s an over throw which results into a boundary! MI 7/0

8:01 pm IST: Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel to open the batting for Mumbai Indians while Ashok Dinda will be starting the proceedings for Rising Pune Supergiants. MI 1/0

8:00 pm IST: The match is underway!

7:53 pm IST: Another big name missing from the MI list is Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga who is currently playing for his national side against Bangladesh.

7:48 pm IST: Mumbai Indians have decided to go without their most experienced player Harbhajan Singh.

7:46 pm IST: Here’s the starting XI for Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Nitish Rana, Jos Buttler, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah.

7:44 pm IST: Big call by the Pune franchise as they have opted for two leg spinners and have dropped Proteas batsman Faf De Plessis.

7:41 pm IST: A look at the Rising Pune Supergiant XI: A Rahane, M Agarwal, S Smith, M Tiwary, MS Dhoni, B Stokes, R Bhatia, D Chahar, A Zampa, I Tahir, A Dinda.

We have practised & trained hard! Now, we are ready for the real deal. #RPSvMI #CricketMeriJaan https://t.co/QxmL0fVrTr — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2017

7:30 pm IST: The home side have won the toss and decided to field first.

7:24 pm IST: The pitch has quite a bit of green and pace should be an issue in this game. Follow live updates from the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians here.

7:21 pm IST: A look at the Pune track ahead of the encounter -

7:13 pm IST: The head-to-head record between the two teams is 1-1 as RPS is just one season old.

7:07 pm IST: This will be the first time in IPL history that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be captaining a side.

6:58 pm IST: The festivities continue as Ritesh Deshmukh is the next performer on the stage.

Local Derby day.The biggest talking point of the match for me is @msdhoni.How is the Big Man going to handle all that's happened around him — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) April 6, 2017

6:53 pm IST: Rohit Sharma is making his way to the stage now and the Mumbai Indians skipper is not impressed with the pyrotechnics.

6:50 pm IST: Steve Smith is here and it will be really interesting to see how the Pune crowd reacts to their new captain after the heated India vs Australia series.

6:40 pm IST: The day’s action has started with an opening ceremony. All eight teams will have opening ceremonies. Shalmali Kholgade, a Bollywood singer from Pune is on the stage first.

The Rising Pune Supergiants team have a star-studded line-up. The likes of Steve Smith, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir make up an intimidating line-up. In the 2017 IPL though, the team begins a new era. It will be the first time in the history of that tournament that Dhoni will not be captain of a team. Under Steve Smith, the Australian captain, the team will be aiming for a better performance compared to last season when they finished seventh.

MCA,Pune is easily one of the best stadiums in India! 🏟️

We're ready for you to fill the stands with pure energy!🙌 #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/WurVzdTRFH — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) April 6, 2017

Although Steve Smith is the captain of the team, the brains trust and most members of the team will be seeking Dhoni’s advice. With the burden of captaincy relieved, the dashing wicketkeeper will be aiming to make a mark on a ground where he played his first match since giving up international captaincy in limited overs for India.

However, all eyes will be on Ben Stokes, who was purchased for a record sum of Rs 14.5 crore in the auction in February. His big-hitting skills and clever bowling will be needed to stifle a powerful, but rusty Mumbai Indians line-up and he could make his debut.

Mumbai Indians - starting issues

Mumbai Indians have been traditionally slow starters who have played catch-up as the tournament progresses. This time, they will be aiming to get off to a great start. However, they are plagued by injuries. Lasith Malinga, their spearhead, has just made a comeback in the Bangladesh T20I. Tim Southee is nursing a hamstring injury while Mitchell McClenaghan has been out of competitive cricket for some time. Rohit Sharma, their skipper, has played very few games and he will be rusty heading into the tournament.

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to avoid a repeat of the 2016 edition in which they lost their first game to RPS, but they will face a team that is filled with stars. .