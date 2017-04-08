Highlights – Rishabh Pant’s heroics in vain as Delhi Daredevils lose vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs to win their first match in the 2017 Indian Premier League. After DD lost quick wickets (in pursuit of 158), Rishabh Pant stood up to the challenge but couldn’t help his team cross the finishing line. Earlier, Kedar Jadhav’s blistering fifty helped RCB post 157/8. Catch full cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils here. (SCORECARD | WHERE TO SEE).

11:58 pm IST: That’s it for today. Thank you for joining us. Until next time, it’s goodbye. Cheers!

Zaheer: “Eight out of ten times we would have got this total. We could not get the partnerships going. The wicket was very good for batting. It is just the beginning of the tournament. We just did not have partnerships. We were going at a good rate, Pant played well, and just needed support at the other end. Pant showed a lot of courage, he has undergone personal trauma, we are all with him.”

Watson:” It was a great win, to get that score Kedhar did really well. We stepped it up from the first game with the ball and in the field. Kedhar got the momentum going. My gut feeling went with Negi. Pant had not seen him all night. Negi did it against his old team. Chahal has done it for RCB for a long time, he has done it for India as well.”

11:45 pm IST: That’s it. RCB beat DD by 15 runs to register their first win in the 2017 IPL. What an over from Negi! Two wickets and just three runs. Amazing!

11:39 pm IST: WICKET! And he’s gone. Pant departs for 57.

11:38 pm IST: Negi to bowl the final over.

11:37 pm IST: Outstanding over from Watson. DD require 19 off 6 balls.

11:34 pm IST: Good start from Watson. Just two runs off the first three balls.

11:31 pm IST: Much needed boundary for DD. They now require 21 off 12 balls. Watson to bowl the penultimate over.

11:28 pm IST: Single and that’s fifty for Pant. His 2nd in IPL. Well played!

11:24 pm IST: Dot ball to finish off from Watson. DD need 32 off 18 balls.

11:20 pm IST: OUT! Cummins b Watson 6(6). Pant needs support here. Mishra at No. 9

11:16 pm IST: DD require 37 off 24 balls.

11:11 pm IST: FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Mills and Pant flicks it towards deep mid-wicket boundary. Moves to 47.

11:07 pm IST: OUT! Brathwaite b Chahal 1(5). DD are 113/6 after 14.5 overs.

11:03 pm IST: DD need 46 off 36 balls.

10:58 pm IST: WICKET! Morris LBW Abdulla 4(5). DD are 107/5 after 13 overs.

10:54 pm IST: DD require 64 off 48 balls.

10:51 pm IST: SIX! Shortish delivery from Watson and Pant powers it over deep square leg. Moves to 26 now.

10:48 pm IST: Morris is the next man in. DD need 73 off 54 balls.

10:46 pm IST: WICKET! Second of the night for Stanlake. Short ball, Samson goes for the pull but mistimes and finds Stuart Binny, who completes a neat catch at long-on.

10:42 pm IST: DD need 79 off 60 balls.

10:39 pm IST: FOUR! Touch short from Mills and Pant pulls it to backward square leg boundary.

10:34 pm IST: Five runs off Chahal’s third. DD require another 88 runs with 11 overs remaining.

10:30 pm IST: SIX! What a shot from Pant! Gets to the pitch of the ball and deposits it into mid-wicket stands.

10:28 pm IST: OUT! Billings c Stanlake b Abdulla 25(19). DD clearly losing momentum.

10:25 pm IST: SIX! Quicker through the air from Chahal, outside off, Billings reverse-sweeps it over point for a maximum.

10:21 pm IST: Single off the last ball for Samson. DD are 43/2 after 6 overs.

10:17 pm IST: OUT! Stanlake gets his maiden IPL wicket. Nair departs for 4.

Stanlake gets into the act! Billy bowls Karun Nair with a 144 kmph bolter, #DD 38/2 #RCBvDD #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2017

10:15 pm IST: Nair gets off the mark with a boundary. Five runs and a wicket off Tymal Mills’ first over. DD are 37/1 after 5 overs.

10:12 pm IST: WICKET! Tare b Mills 18(17). Karun Nair is in at No. 3

10:09 pm IST: Expensive over from Abdulla. 11 runs off it. DD are 32/0 after 4 overs.

10:06 pm IST: Here comes the first change in bowling - Iqbal Abdulla

10:05 pm IST: Couple of boundaries for Tare. Looks in good form. DD are 21/0 after 3 overs.

10:02 pm IST: Good start from Chahal. Just four runs off his first. DD are 13/0 after 2 overs. Stanlake to continue.

9:59 pm IST: Chahal now.

9:58 pm IST: Three runs off the last ball. DD are 9/0 after first over.

9:56 pm IST: FOUR! Too full from Stanlake, Billings gets into position early and works it away to fine-leg for his first boundary.

9:54 pm IST: Time for DD’s innings. Tare to take strike. Stanlake to bowl the first over for RCB.

9:37 pm IST: And that’s it. Two wickets in the final over for Morris. RCB end their innings on 157/8. Will it be enough to register their first win in the tournament? We’ll be back in a few minutes time.

9:34 pm IST: Morris to bowl the final over.

9:33 pm IST: Splendid over from Cummins. Just six runs off it. RCB are 150/6 after 19 overs.

9:31 pm IST: Splendid show from DD towards the end. Just when the game was slipping away their hands, Zak made sure to rise to the occasion (of course, by dismissing the dangerman Jadhav).

9:27 pm IST: Tidy over from Morris. Just two runs off it. RCB are 144/6 after 18 overs.

9:23 pm IST: OUT! The wicket Delhi Daredevils needed. Jadhav falls for a well-made 69. Zaheer’s second of the night. He ends with figures of 2/31. RCB are 142/6 after 17 overs.

9:20 pm IST: WICKET! Vishnu Vinod run out 9(5).

9:16 pm IST: FOUR! Length ball from Brathwaite, Jadhav backs away (outside leg) and punishes it straight over the bowler’s head.

9:12 pm IST: OUT! Binny c Billings b Zaheer 16(18). RCB are 121/4 after 15 overs.

9:11 pm IST: RCB need close to 200 if are to make a match out of it, else, DD might not find the going tough while chasing.

9:07 pm IST: RCB are 114/3 after 14 overs. Jadhav 52*, Binny 15*

9:04 pm IST: Magnificent from Jadhav. Reaches his fifty. RCB well and truly back in the game.

8:59 pm IST: Jadhav on fire! Smashes Mishra all around the park. 24 runs off the leggie’s second over. RCB are 98/3 after 13 overs.

8:56 pm IST: RCB are 74/3 after 12 overs. Jadhav 15*, Binny 13*

8:53 pm IST: FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Cummins and Binny places it well towards the wide long-on region. First boundary for the RCB all-rounder.

8:51 pm IST: Brilliant spell from Nadeem. He finishes with figures of 4-0-13-1.

8:47 pm IST: RCB are 61/3 after 10 overs. Jadhav 12*, Binny 4*. The home side really needs someone to step up to the plate.

8:42 pm IST: OUT! Watson st Pant b Nadeem 24(24). RCB are 55/3 after 8.4 overs.

8:39 pm IST: SIX! Flighted delivery from Mishra, Jadhav comes down the track and slaps it over deep extra cover for a maximum.

8:37 pm IST: Another impressive over from Nadeem. Just four runs off it. RCB are 45/2 after 7 overs.

8:33 pm IST: Jadhav the next batsman. RCB are 41/2 after 6 overs.

8:30 pm IST: WICKET! Mandeep b Cummins 12(10). Short of a length from Cummins, Mandeep goes hard at it but gets an inside edge that hits his stumps.

8:28 pm IST: Consecutive boundaries for Mandeep. Just the thing he needs to do.

8:26 pm IST: Excellent start from Nadeem. Just two runs off his first over. RCB are 32/1 after 5 overs.

8:22 pm IST: FOUR! Poor delivery from Morris. Full-toss on Mandeep’s pads and he helps it to the fine-leg boundary. RCB are 30/1 after 4 overs.

8:19 pm IST: Mandeep Singh is the next batsman. He needs a big score here.

8:18 pm IST: OUT! Gayle c Samson b Morris 6(8). Big wicket for DD. Pressure on RCB now.

8:16 pm IST: Seven runs off Cummins’ first. RCB are 26/0 after 3 overs. Morris to continue.

8:12 pm IST: Pat Cummins into the attack now. His first game for Delhi Daredevils.

8:11 pm IST: Dot ball to finish off from Morris. RCB are 19/0 after 2 overs.

8:09 pm IST: FOUR! Stand and deliver from the ‘Universe Boss’. Fullish length from Morris and Gayle times it well between point and cover point region.

8:06 pm IST: Chris Morris to share the new ball with Zak.

8:05 pm IST: Single off the last ball for Watson. RCB are 10/0 after first over.

8:04 pm IST: FOUR! Full and wide and Watson just leans into the drive and sends it past the extra cover region.

8:03 pm IST: FOUR! First boundary of the night for Watson. Overpitched and Watson flicks it away to mid-wicket boundary. What a way to get off the mark!

8:01 pm IST: Loosener from Zaheer. Gayle gets into position and tucks it away to mid-wicket for a single.

8:00 pm IST: It’s show-time! Gayle and Watson make their way out in the middle. Zaheer to start the proceedings for DD.

7:55 pm IST: Live action in five minutes!

7:53 pm IST: Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell’s brilliance guided Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiants in the first tie of the day. Here is the full scorecard of the match.

7:45 pm IST: Here are the playing XI of both teams:

RCB: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson (capt.), Kedar Jadhav (wk) , Stuart Binny, Vishnu Vinod, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tymal Mills, Iqbal Abdulla, Billy Stanlake

DD: Sam Billings, Aditya Tare, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Z aheer Khan (capt.), Shabaz Nadeem

7:37 pm IST: Shane Watson, RCB’s stand-in skipper, feels 170 should be a par score tonight. Rishabh Pant, who lost his father this week, is going to play for DD. Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Chris Morris, and Carlos Brathwaite are the four overseas players for DD tonight.

7:35 pm IST: Good evening and welcome to live updates of RCB vs DD. Royal Challengers Bangalore have opted to bat first after wining the toss.

Dilli ki history aur Mishra ke spin ki mystery. Dono kaafi khaas hain! #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/WDSMJAy06f — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 8, 2017

Delhi Daredevils, jolted by the withdrawal of four key players -- JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Angelo Mathews and Shreyas Iyer -- will bank on the collective wisdom of mentor Rahul Dravid and skipper Zaheer Khan to look Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eye tonight. (KXIP vs RPS SCORECARD)

RCB, who lost their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, will be short on firepower too with skipper Virat Kohli not expected to play and AB de Villiers out injured.

But with skipper Shane Watson and Chris Gayle capable of tearing to shreds any bowling attack, Royal Challengers Bangalore will back themselves at their home ground that has shorter boundaries.

The rampaging Chris Gayle will be the cynosure of all eyes. The burly Jamaican is 31 runs short of becoming the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The West Indian power hitter has almost all the records in T20 cricket -- most centuries (18), half-centuries (60), sixes (735) and fours (761) from 287 matches.

It will be 18th match between RCB and DD.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 10, lost six and one match was abandoned vs Delhi Daredevils. One of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 10 wins came in super-over after the match ended in a tie.