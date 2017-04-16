Live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, live

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are all set to resume their hostilities as Royal Challengers Bangalore square off against Rising Pune Supergiant. Smith’s team are at the bottom of the table while RCB will be aiming to bounce back after a loss to Mumbai Indians. Catch live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2017 Full coverage)

In the last encounter between Kohli and Smith, the India-Australia Bangalore Test witnessed plenty of friction over the controversial use of the DRS by Smith. Kohli, at that time, had stopped short of calling Smith a ‘cheat’. With the wounds still fresh, both men are set to square off but this time as captains of two very inconsistent teams.

Rising Pune Supergiant’s confidence has taken a hammering after their loss to Delhi Dardedevils and Gujarat Lions. On the other hand, RCB will be gutted with their loss to Mumbai Indians after they reduced them to 7/4.

RCB won both their encounters against RPS last year and this will give them plenty of confidence for this match. Chris Gayle needs just three runs to reach 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket while Kohli looked good on return. For RPS, it will be interesting to see whether MS Dhoni, who has been under pressure with the bat, contributes.