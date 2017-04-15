Live - Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017, live score: DD opt to bat first

Kings XI Punjab have a 10-8 win-loss record against Delhi Daredevils in Indian Premier League but statistics will count for nothing as DD will push for a winning start playing their first match of IPL 2017 at home today. Get live score and updates of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab here. (LIVE SCORE | WHERE TO SEE LIVE STREAMING)

7:34 pm IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and decided to bat first. Good decision by Zaheer Khan considering that he has a good bowling attack

7: 32 pm IST: Meanwhile at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs. You can catch all the highlights of the match and the full scorecard.

7:30 pm IST: Welcome to our live coverage. It’s approaching toss time at Kotla. We just saw Yami Gautam in action in the opening ceremony.

Delhi Daredevils will bank on their experienced bowling attack against Kings XI Punjab. KXIP’s batting has revolved around skipper Manan Vorha, Glen Maxwell and Hashim Amla.

The northern giants are set to collide again.

Don't forget to catch #DDvKXIP tonight.#DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/UnclzI0jt7 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 15, 2017

Delhi Daredevils seem to be spoilt for choice when it comes to fast bowling options. In the first two matches of the 2017 Indian Premier League, they have gone with captain Zaheer Khan, Chris Morris and Pat Cummins.

Hunger, passion and pride on display as the #DilliBoys gear up for the first home game tomorrow. #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/xMR0sTPdmi — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 14, 2017

However, there are two big names still waiting to play their first match this season - South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and one of India’s premier fast bowlers — Mohammed Shami.

Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and lost eight in 18 previous matches played against Delhi Daredevils. They won home match against Delhi Daredevils last year while lost the away match against them.

Glenn Maxwell needs 12 runs to complete 1,000 runs for Kings XI Punjab in IPL. The right-handed batsman scored 988 runs at 26.70 with six fifites in 41 innings of as many matches for Kings XI Punjab since 2014.

