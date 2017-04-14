Live, IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, Live score

Suresh Raina’s Gujarat Lions will bank on local star Ravindra Jadeja to win their first points in Indian Premier League 2017 in Rajkot today. Having won both their matches against Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2016 season, the home team will have history on their side. Get live cricket score of Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant here. (LIVE SCORE | STANDINGS | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Ravindra Jadeja’s return will add stint to Gujarat Lions’ bowling attack that has lacked depth, variety and experience in the first two matches.

Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t have asked for a better opposition than Rising Pune Supergiant as the left-arm spinner would cherish rekindling his battle against RPS skipper Steven Smith and Ben Stokes.

Jadeja, the world No 1 Test spinner, was one of the chief tormentors in the recent Test series against Australia and England.

Ravindra Jadeja finished with 25 wickets against Australia in the four-Test series that helped him take the top spot in ICC rankings. Jadeja claimed Steven Smith’s wicket, Australia’s most successful batsman on the tour, in the first three Tests.

In the five-Test series against England which India won 4-0, Jadeja ended up with 26 wickets which included a five and 10-wicket hauls.

Focus on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni will also be under pressure to justify his place in the RPS squad. With scores of 12 not out, 5 and 11 from his first three games, MS Dhoni seems nowhere close to his best.

Steve Smith, who is set to play on Friday after missing the last match against Delhi Daredevils due to a bad stomach, is unfazed with MS Dhoni’s form.

“No, it doesn’t bother me. (It’s) only three games, (so) no problems there. He’s a class player. He’ll be fine,” said Steve Smith.