Live, IPL 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, live score: SRH opt to bowl

Kolkata Knight Riders have never lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. On Bengali New Year’s Day today, KKR will love to protect that brilliant ‘home’ record against David Warner’s orange army. David Warner has won the toss and opted to field first. Get live score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (LIVE SCORE | STANDINGS | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

15:48 hrs IST: That’s awe-inspiring!

15:42 hrs IST: Warner and Bhuvi will play their 50th game for SRH today.

15:37 hrs IST: So Kuldeep Yadav comes in for leggie Piyush Chawla. For SRH, Moises Henriques, who missed the MI game due to illness, is back. He replaces Mustafizur while Bipul Sharma is in for Vijay Shankar.

15:33 hrs IST: Here are the playing XI of both teams:

KKR: Gautam Gambhir(c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa(wk), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav

SRH: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner(c), Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha(wk), Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

15:31 hrs IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner wins the toss and opts to field.

15:25 hrs IST: Toss in five minutes!

15:20 hrs IST: A warm welcome to Super Saturday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have started off well in the competition but Sunrisers Hyderabad would be aiming to overcome their Eden jinx.

It will be the 10th match between the two teams in Indian Premier League T20. Kolkata Knight Riders have won six and lost three in nine previous matches played against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir needs just one fifty plus innings to become the second Indian after Virat Kohli and fifth batsman overall to make 50 or more fifty plus scores in Twenty-20 cricket.

The KKR vs SRH contest should see an exciting contest between bat and ball. The Eden Gardens wicket has lifted the energy levels of the fast bowlers and both teams have enough arsenal to fire at each other.

Playing in his first match of #IPL2017, @y_umesh took his first four-fer for us & broke the spine of Kings batting line-up #KKRvKXIP #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/94V40nAklf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 14, 2017

For KKR, Umesh Yadav is now bowling better than he has in a long while. Trent Boult has sprayed it occasionally but Colin de Grandhomme hit the ground running on Thursday, claiming Kings XI Punjab batting star Hashim Amla and conceding only one in his maiden over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too come well-stocked in the pace department. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman would walk into any IPL team. Then, there’s Ashish Nehra with international experience of nearly 16 years in his craft.