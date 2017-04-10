Live cricket score - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2017: Gayle eyes 10K

They may not be ranked as the big boys of the Indian Premier League, but Kings XI Punjab have a better win-loss record against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But in the T20 format, history counts for nothing as Kings XI Punjab face an upbeat RCB at their ‘home’ ground in Indore this evening. Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore here. (LIVE SCORES | WHERE TO SEE LIVE STREAMING)

19:14 hrs IST: If AB de Villiers is selected, what will be the team composition? Maybe Travis Head might go out and RCB will play with Gayle, de Villiers, Watson and Tymal Mills.

19:00 hrs IST: With only 30 minutes to go for the toss, the big question on everybody’s mind will be: Will AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli play for RCB? While Kohli’s chances appear slim, de Villiers might play in the game today.

18:53 hrs IST: Gayle is not only a Twenty20 legend, but he is also an IPL behemoth. He is the leading overseas batsman in the league with 3464 runs at an average of 42. He has smashed 797 runs against KXIP, the most he has against any opponent. Two out of his five hundreds are against KXIP.

Having fun with my teammates after the game. @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/z7F3ANvjRW — Sarfaraz Khan (@sarfankhan97) April 9, 2017

18:48 hrs IST: In head-to-head encounters between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, KXIP have a 10-8 edge over RCB but the Bangalore team won both encounters in 2016 IPL.

18:42 hrs IST: Chris Gayle is exactly what the Twenty20 gods asked for. In 288 matches, he has smashed 762 boundaries and 735 sixes. Thus, out of his 9975 runs, he has blasted 7458 runs in boundaries, meaning 74.7 percent of his runs in this format have come in only boundaries and sixes. Jaw-dropping!

18:38 hrs IST: Consider a look at Gayle’s numbers. He has smashed 60 fifties and 18 hundreds in Twenty20s. Average is over 40 and strike-rate is close to 150. He is almost ‘Bradmanesque’ in this format

18:30 hrs IST: Gayle plays with aggression and fun. This combination makes him one of the most-sought after T20 players in the world.

Chris & a Baby traveling 😊 @sachin_baby36 A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

18:28 hrs IST: The name is Gayle, Christopher Henry Gayle. He is eyeing 10,000 runs in Twenty20s, a feat not achieved by any batsman on this planet. His style and aggression have changed the way this format has been played.

18:23 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the game between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is being played in KXIP’s ‘home’ venue of Indore. But, all eyes will be one individual, who calls himself the ‘Universal Boss’

Both Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore come off victories. RCB, minus their big guns Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, beat Delhi Daredevils at Chinnaswamy by 15 runs on Saturday. But KXIP were emphatic in victory against the captain-studded Rising Pune Supergiants. (SCHEDULE)

Kings XI Punjab’s win against Steve Smith’s Rising Pune Supergiants was a complete team show. The pace-spin combination of Sandeep Sharma and Axar Patel restricted RPS to 163 for 6. Ben Stokes’ maiden 50 and a cameo 40 not out off 23 balls from Manoj Tiwari boosted Steve Smith’s team. (RESULTS)

Hashim Amla’s crisp start laid the foundation for the KXIP chase and skipper Glenn Maxwell (44 not out) and David Miller (30 not out) stitched together a 79-run unbeaten fifth-wicket stand to take Kings XI Punjab home with six balls to spare.

It will be 19th match between KXIP and RCB in IPL. Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and Royal Challengers Bangalore eight in 18 previous matches. All eyes will be on an out-of-form Chris Gayle, who needs 25 runs to become the first man to score 10,000 T20 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded victories in both matches played against Kings XI Punjab last year. They won the first match at Mohali by one run and recorded a 82-run (D/L method) win in the second match at Bangalore.

(With inputs from S Pervez Qaiser)