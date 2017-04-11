Live- Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, T20, live cricket score

With a win and a loss, Rising Pune Supergiant face win-less Delhi Daredevils at home tonight. The Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant team have never lost to Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils in two previous Indian Premier League matches. Catch live cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils here. (WHERE TO GET LIVE STREAMING)

The RPS vs DD match could see a battle between two leg-spinners. While this will be a grudge match for South Africa’s Pakistan-born leg spinner Imran Tahir, Delhi Daredevil Amit Mishra needs just one wicket to become only the second bowler to take 125 or more wickets in IPL. Lasith Malinga has the highest -- 145 -- so far. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

Over the last two seasons, Imran Tahir had been an impressive performer for the Delhi Daredevils with 20 wickets to his name, with 15 out of them coming in 2015. It thus seemed a bit harsh when he was released along with five others in December last year but with none of the franchisees willing to rope in his services at the auction, Tahir probably saw the writing on the wall.

An injury to Australian Mitchell Marsh however paved the way for him to be a part of the IPL this season. As the 38-year-old gets ready to face his former team, Imran Tahir is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season with five wickets in two games for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Imran Tahir, who tops the ICC rankings list in the ODI and T20 formats, had picked up three wickets in the first match against Mumbai Indians to hand Rising Pune Supergiant their first victory at home.

With the likes of Steve Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ben Stokes and an in-form Ajinkya Rahane, Rising Pune Supergiant have a formidable batting line-up that can set scores for their bowlers to defend.

Against Mumbai Indians, even though they chased down 185 with just one ball to spare, they never looked out of the chase. Smith scored a brilliant 54-ball 84 while Rahane set the platform with a quickfire 34-ball 60.

Thus, if Delhi Daredevils can find a way to send back the top order early, it might prove to be a challenge for the Rising Pune Supergiants to defend a paltry total.