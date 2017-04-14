Live streaming, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, T20: Where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2017 T20 match between Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant will be available on your desktops, mobile phone and tablets. The match will be played in Rajkot from 8 PM IST.

Ravindra Jadeja will play his first match of IPL 2017. The Indian all-rounder needed a few days to recover from the niggles he picked up during the long Test series at home.

After suffering two consecutive loses in their opening matches, Gujarat Lions will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on an equally struggling Rising Pune Supergiant at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium today.

Gujarat Lions had finished third in IPL 2016 by winning nine matches and losing five. The return of Ravindra Jadeja could put GL’s campaign back on track.

Rising Pune Supergiant, who started this year’s campaign on a positive note by winning their opening encounter by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians, were thrashed by Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils in their next two matches.

A match we would like to forget. Together we will be back stronger! 🙏

RPSG Match 3: DD win by 97 runs.#RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvDD pic.twitter.com/BpBIwbt2Yq — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) April 11, 2017

Regular skipper Steve Smith, who missed his last match due to an upset stomach and Manoj Tiwary, who lost his father are expected to play the upcoming encounter against Gujarat Lions.

