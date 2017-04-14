 Live streaming, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, T20: Where to see live cricket | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Live streaming, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, T20: Where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2017 T20 match between Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiants will be available online. Both teams are struggling and Ravindra Jadeja’s return is expected to boost GL

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 14, 2017 11:33 IST
HT Correspondent
live streaming

Ravindra Jadeja will bolster Suresh Raina-led the Gujarat Lions for their Indian Premier League T20 match vs Rising Pune Supergiant in Rajkot today. Live streaming of the Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant match will be available online. (Hindustan Times)

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2017 T20 match between Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant will be available on your desktops, mobile phone and tablets. The match will be played in Rajkot from 8 PM IST.

Ravindra Jadeja will play his first match of IPL 2017. The Indian all-rounder needed a few days to recover from the niggles he picked up during the long Test series at home.

After suffering two consecutive loses in their opening matches, Gujarat Lions will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on an equally struggling Rising Pune Supergiant at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium today.

Gujarat Lions had finished third in IPL 2016 by winning nine matches and losing five. The return of Ravindra Jadeja could put GL’s campaign back on track.

Rising Pune Supergiant, who started this year’s campaign on a positive note by winning their opening encounter by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians, were thrashed by Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils in their next two matches.

Regular skipper Steve Smith, who missed his last match due to an upset stomach and Manoj Tiwary, who lost his father are expected to play the upcoming encounter against Gujarat Lions.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong

