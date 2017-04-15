Live streaming, IPL 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - where to follow live

Live streaming of the IPL 2017 blockbuster matches between former champions Kolkata Knight Riders versus defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available online from 4 PM IST. Both teams have the same number of points.

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have the arsenal to make the white ball swing and spin on an Eden Gardens wicket where on Thursday, the batsmen enjoyed the ball coming nicely and bowlers liked the pace, bounce and movement available. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

For KKR, Umesh Yadav is now bowling better than he has in a long while. Trent Boult has sprayed it occasionally but Colin de Grandhomme hit the ground running on Thursday, claiming Kings XI Punjab batting star Hashim Amla and conceding only one in his maiden over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ashish Nehra celebrates Jos Buttler's wicket during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad too come well-stocked in the pace department. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman would walk into any IPL team. Then, there’s Ashish Nehra with international experience of nearly 16 years in his craft.

Watch our troops training it out at the Eden Gardens. 👊#OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/9iwagOE5Fv — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2017

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong