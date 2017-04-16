Live streaming, IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions - where to see live cricket

Live streaming of Sunday’s Western India derby between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions will be available online. This will be Mumbai Indians’ fifth match of Indian Premier League 2017. The match is scheduled to start at 4 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium and can be seen on your desktops, mobile smart phones and tablets. (IPL full coverage)

It will be the third match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Lions (GL).

Gujarat Lions have won both previous matches against Mumbai Indians last season. After beating Mumbai Indians by three wickets at Mumbai, Gujarat Lions recorded a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at Kanpur.

Mumbai Indians are on a roll, getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore since their loss in the opening match to Rising Pune Supergiant.

Gujarat Lions will be confident after registering their first win on Friday against Rising Pune Supergiant in Rajkot.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong