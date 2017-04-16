 Live streaming, IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant - where to see live cricket | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Live streaming, IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant - where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the IPl 2017 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant will be available online. You can follow live cricket score and updates on HT.com too

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 16, 2017 09:29 IST
HT Correspondent
live streaming

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to bounce back after losing to Mumbai Indians in their previous match by beating Rising Pune Supergiant. You can see live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant online. (PTI)

Live streaming of the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant will be available online. Both teams have struggled to make an impact in the 2017 Indian Premier League and both will be eyeing redemption. The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy stadium and can be seen on your desktops, mobile smart phones and tablets. (IPL full coverage)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a narrow loss to Mumbai Indians while Rising Pune Supergiant are at the bottom of the table after losing to Gujarat Lions in their previous match.

Chris Gayle needs only three runs to become the first man to reach 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket. However, Rising Pune Supergiant will be hoping that the likes of MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis come to form.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong

