Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab - where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the IPL 2017 match between Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab will be available on your desktops, mobile phones and tablets from 8 PM IST. This will be Delhi Daredevils first home match this season.

Batting has been a strong point for Kings XI Punjab in this season so far. Skipper Glenn Maxwell has received good support from his teammates. Hashim Amla scored a brilliant 32-ball fifty against Rising Pune Supergiant and opener Manan Vohra has also chipped in with a couple of crafty innings. (POINTS TABLE | ALL THE RESULTS)

Our #DilliBoys get into their game mode at the practice before our first home game tonight. Take a glimpse of all the action. #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/P9GQTJRyEE — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 15, 2017

Hunger, passion and pride on display as the #DilliBoys gear up for the first home game tomorrow. #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/xMR0sTPdmi — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 14, 2017

However, it will not be an easy for Maxwell & Co as they will be facing one of the most economic bowling line-ups in the tournament so far.

The pace trio of Zaheer Khan, Chris Morris and Pat Cummins have already taken 12 wickets in two matches and if we add spinners Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem to the mix, it can turn out to be a tough outing for the Kings XI Punjab batsmen.

