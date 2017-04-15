 Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab - where to see live cricket | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab - where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2017 T20 match will be available online. DD will look for their second win in three matches today.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 15, 2017 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Live streaming of the IPL 2017 T20 match between Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab will be available online. The match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla from 8 PM IST. (PTI)

Live streaming of the IPL 2017 match between Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab will be available on your desktops, mobile phones and tablets from 8 PM IST. This will be Delhi Daredevils first home match this season.

Batting has been a strong point for Kings XI Punjab in this season so far. Skipper Glenn Maxwell has received good support from his teammates. Hashim Amla scored a brilliant 32-ball fifty against Rising Pune Supergiant and opener Manan Vohra has also chipped in with a couple of crafty innings. (POINTS TABLE | ALL THE RESULTS)

However, it will not be an easy for Maxwell & Co as they will be facing one of the most economic bowling line-ups in the tournament so far.

The pace trio of Zaheer Khan, Chris Morris and Pat Cummins have already taken 12 wickets in two matches and if we add spinners Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem to the mix, it can turn out to be a tough outing for the Kings XI Punjab batsmen.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong

