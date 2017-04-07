Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Where to see live cricket

Gujarat Lions, who topped the points table with 18 points from nine matches on debut last year, take on two- time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of IPL 2017 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot today. (LIVE BLOG)

Live streaming of the match will be available from 8 PM IST. There was a short opening ceremony from 6:30 PM. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and decided to field. (LIVE SCORECARD) (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

It will be the third match between the two teams. Gujarat Lions have a perfect record against Kolkata Knight Riders. Gujarat Lions defeated Kolkata Knight Rider by five wickets when two teams met for the first time at Kolkata. (ALL THE RESULTS)

In the second match of the season, GL defeated KKR by six wickets. Both these teams will be facing each other for the first time at Rajkot. Catch live cricket score and live updates on HT, too.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.