 Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Where to see live cricket | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Where to see live cricket

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2017 T20 match between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available online. KKR are two-time IPL champions and have opted to field first

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 07, 2017 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Live streaming

Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir during the toss of the third match 2017 Indian Premier League at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. Live streaming and live cricket score of the T20 match is available online.(BCCI )

Gujarat Lions, who topped the points table with 18 points from nine matches on debut last year, take on two- time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of IPL 2017 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot today. (LIVE BLOG)

Live streaming of the match will be available from 8 PM IST. There was a short opening ceremony from 6:30 PM. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and decided to field. (LIVE SCORECARD) (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

It will be the third match between the two teams. Gujarat Lions have a perfect record against Kolkata Knight Riders. Gujarat Lions defeated Kolkata Knight Rider by five wickets when two teams met for the first time at Kolkata. (ALL THE RESULTS)

In the second match of the season, GL defeated KKR by six wickets. Both these teams will be facing each other for the first time at Rajkot. Catch live cricket score and live updates on HT, too.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.

