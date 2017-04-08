Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants: Where to see live cricket

Kings XI Punjab start their 2017 Indian Premier League campaign in Indore today. They play Rising Pune Supergiants, who have already won their first match against Mumbai Indians. You can get live streaming and live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants on your desktops and mobile phones. Match starts at 4 PM IST.

Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants have a 1-1 win-loss record and Saturday’s match at the Holkar Stadium will be their third.

After clinching a commanding win against Mumbai Indians, a Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) will be quite confident vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017’s first double-header day. (SCHEDULE)

RPS skipper Steve Smith (84 not out off 54) notched up a pulsating seven-wicket victory with a ball to spare in Pune in a match where almost everything went their way.

The boys are focused and ready to start the season off on a positive note. Chak de phatte shero! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/9nkhYrStn1 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 8, 2017

Kings XI Punjab had a poor tournament in 2016 and hope to do better this year. They have overhauled their coaching staff and captain. New skipper Glenn Maxwell has a big task at hand.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

