Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Where to see live cricket

After an impressive 10-wicket win over Gujarat Lions in their campaign-opener at the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to win another game on the road when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 8 PM IST. (LIVE SCORES)

In contrast, Mumbai Indians were beaten by seven wickets by Rising Pune Supergiants in their opening game. They, however, have the edge over KKR in their head-to-head record. (LIVE UPDATES)

Of the 18 matches played between the two sides, MI have won 13, including both games last year, while KKR have won just fve. (SCHEDULE)

KKR will have to see their openers Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn carry on from where they had left in the opening match against GL, but Rohit Sharma’s MI will different ideas on their minds.

The Sri Lankan pace machine returns! 😍 And he's set to rock the Wankhede today! ⚡⚡⚡ #Malinga #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/DzeAckyJ2L — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 9, 2017

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.