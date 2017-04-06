Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians: Where to see live cricket

It’s Day 2 of the Indian Premier League 2017 and live streaming of the big T20 match between Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians will be available online today. Match starts in Pune from 8 PM IST. Toss is at 7:30 PM. (Live scorecard) (Live updates)

This will be Rising Pune Supergiants’ second season in IPL. Mumbai Indians are two-time IPL champions. (Full schedule)

"Let's make it a special 10 this season!"@sachin_rt backs the boys ahead of our #IPL campaign! 😎 💙#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/5rsz2mlBWd — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2017

Mumbai Indians are known to be late bloomers in Indian Premier League. In their last couple of seasons, they have hit the peak of their performance towards the business end of the tournament to sneak into the knockouts.

"I cannot wait to get on to the field and experience the moment!"

Join @ImRo45 on #CaptainsCorner exclusively on MITV 📺.#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/xiQM3p06Py — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2017

Irrespective of how the season pans out for Mumbai Indians in IPL 10, skipper Rohit Sharma will be determined to end their opening-game blues as they take on Rising Pune Supergiants in what is being billed as the great Maharashtra derby.

Rising Pune Supergiants, who finished seventh in their debut season last year, have completely overhauled their squad this time and also took the big decision to replace MS Dhoni with Steven Smith as the leader.

In the auction, RPS went all out to hire England all-rounder Ben Stokes to add firepower in batting and bowling departments.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong