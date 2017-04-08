Live streaming, IPL 2017, T20, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils: Where to see live cricket

Having lost their opening match of 2017 Indian Premier League season, last year’s finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to win full points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. You can get live streaming and live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils. Match starts at 8 PM IST.

It will be 18th match between RCB vs DD. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 10, lost six and one was abandoned in 17 previous matches played between the teams. One of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 10 wins came in Super over after match ended in a tie.

Dilli ki history aur Mishra ke spin ki mystery. Dono kaafi khaas hain! #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/WDSMJAy06f — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 8, 2017

Even as RCB bet on home advantage to bounce back after losing its first tie to Sun Risers Hyderabad by 35 runs on Wednesday in Hyderabad, DD will pin their hopes on a seasoned bowling attack after losing four key players -- South Africans J.P. Duminy and Quinton de Kock, Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews and Shreyas Iyer -- due to injuries or illness.

Corey Anderson means business. Don't forget to catch him live at the stadium! #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/kK5YCmIW5p — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 5, 2017

With skipper Zaheer Khan fit and raring to bowl, the Delhi Daredevils are counting on its ace spinner Amit Mishra and pacer Mohammed Shami to lead the bowling attack.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.