Live streaming, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2017 IPL, T20: Where to see live cricket

After beating Rising Pune Supergiants in their opening match, Kings XI Punjab take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second ‘home’ match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore today. Live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 Indian Premier League will be available online on Hotstar. Match starts at 8 PM IST. (FULL SCHEDULE)

It will be 19th match between the two teams in Indian Premier League . Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and Royal Challengers Bangalore eight in 18 previous matches.

All eyes will be on the RCB’s Chris Gayle. In mundane form, and a batting wicket in front, Gayle would certainly be eager to go for the kill. He needs 25 more runs to be the first batsman to score 10,000 T20 runs.

The task will be easier said than done as Kings XI Punjab bowlers gave a good account of themselves in their opening match against Rising Pune Supergiants.

The likes of Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Swapnil Singh and Axar Patel restricted the Steve Smith-led side to below 165 and set the base for a brilliant win. Marcus Stoinis also did well and Punjab are likely to persist with him against Bangalore as well.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.