Live streaming, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017: Where to follow live cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a hattrick of wins against Kings XI Punjab today at the historic Eden Gardens. In the 2016 Indian Premier League season, Kolkata Knight Riders won both their matches against Kings XI Punjab. You can get live streaming of KKR vs KXIP match that starts at 8 PM IST. (SCHEDULE | RESULTS | STANDINGS)

Thursday’s match is between two-time champions and a team on a two-match winning run. It is also a clash between a team that has been set over the years and one which plummeted from being runners-up in 2014 to end up last in the next two seasons.

For Kolkata Knight Riders , the penultimate-ball loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday is, if not painful, a little setback, according to head coach Jacques Kallis.

Jacques Kallis didn’t want to give too much away by way of team composition but with Umesh Yadav back after a break to recover from niggles following a demanding Test season, he may replace Ankit Rajput. It will also have to be seen whether Trent Boult stays in the 11 after struggling with his length at the death against Mumbai Indians.

