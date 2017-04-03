Indian Premier League 2017: Live streaming, live cricket score - where to get

Live streaming and live cricket score of the Indian Premier League 2017 matches will be available online. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has made elaborate arrangements to cover all matches. Day matches start from 4 PM IST and evening games begin 8 PM IST. You can follow live coverage in Hindustan Times too.

The 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) will span across 47 days in 10 venues, from April 5 to May 21. This is the 10th edition of the mega-event. Sunrisers Hyderabad are the defending champions while Royal Challengers Bangalore were the runners-up in 2016.

The T20 extravaganza, with 60 matches, will be available live across a bouquet of broadcast and streaming platforms. The coverage will be available for international viewers as well.

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong

# Lemar TV & Cricketgateway.com – Afghanistan

# Bong BD and cricketgateway.com – Bangladesh

# Talk Radio - European territory