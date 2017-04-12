 Live streaming, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2017: Where to follow live cricket | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Live streaming, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2017: Where to follow live cricket

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League blockbuster match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available online tonight. Lasith Malinga is expected to play his 100th IPL match today. You can also follow live cricket score and updates on HT.com.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 12, 2017 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League T20 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will be available online. (AFP)

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial 2017 Indian Premier League match in Mumbai today. Both teams are coming off wins and will be eager to extend their good run today. Match starts at 8 PM IST. You can see live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on your PCs, mobile phone and tablets.

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a high-voltage last over drama in their previous match on Sunday. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, comprehensively beat Gujarat Lions by nine wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday. (FULL IPL 2017 SCHEDULE)

Sunrisers Hyderabad however, play away today at the intimidating Wankhede Stadium. Can they beat Mumbai Indians for the first time ever?

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you