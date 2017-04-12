Live streaming, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2017: Where to follow live cricket

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial 2017 Indian Premier League match in Mumbai today. Both teams are coming off wins and will be eager to extend their good run today. Match starts at 8 PM IST. You can see live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on your PCs, mobile phone and tablets.

'Tonight's gonna be a good night!'



Watch our boys bust a few moves in this special music video! 🕺😜 #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/q9jr8sXaEo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 12, 2017

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a high-voltage last over drama in their previous match on Sunday. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, comprehensively beat Gujarat Lions by nine wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday. (FULL IPL 2017 SCHEDULE)

Who will shine in #MIvSRH today? @hardikpandya7, Rashid Khan or Nitish Rana? Best answers using #JioCricketHotspot to feature on the show! pic.twitter.com/hJjABJpcOb — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) April 12, 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad however, play away today at the intimidating Wankhede Stadium. Can they beat Mumbai Indians for the first time ever?

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

The #OrangeArmy training hard ahead of their first away game against Mumbai Indians. 👊#RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/uef57K9Sti — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2017

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.