Live streaming, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, T20 - where to watch live cricket

After suffering a six-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab away, Rising Pune Supergiant aim to get their 2017 Indian Premier League campaign back on track as they take on Delhi Daredevils at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. Match starts at 8 PM IST. You can see live streaming of the Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils match in your PCs, mobile phone and tablets.

Rising Pune Supergiant had started the campaign on a high, picking up their first ever victory at the home stadium by beating Mumbai by seven wickets in their opening fixture, but failed to keep up the tempo. (IPL SCHEDULE)

RPS’ heavy duty batting or DD’s stingy bowling attack - Who'll triumph today? Best replies with #JioCricketHotspot get featured @ 7 pm today pic.twitter.com/jBQembfCqo — Hotstar (@hotstartweets) April 11, 2017

RPS will, however, draw inspiration from past glory when they lock horns with Delhi Daredevils who are yet to beat captain Steve Smith’s men in the Indian Premier League. Can DD change that trend tonight?

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

The #DilliBoys have landed at Pune earlier today and up and ready for the next challenge ahead. #DilDilIiHai pic.twitter.com/cvRo6dxDhH — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 10, 2017

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong.