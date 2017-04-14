Live streaming, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017: Where to follow live cricket

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2017 blockbuster between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available online. The match will be played at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium and will start at 4 PM IST. (SCHEDULE | POINTS TALLY)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope for a turnaround in fortunes with the return of their skipper Virat Kohli, who was declared match fit on Thursday. MI beat RCB both times last season. (IPL 2017 RESULTS)

Work hard and #PlayBold! The lads are looking in shape for #RCBvMI! Check out the practice video here pic.twitter.com/8dt6qOmzzk — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2017

In Virat Kohli’s absence, South African AB de Villiers made his presence felt in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab, when he smashed an unbeaten 89 off just 46 balls to help RCB post a respectable 148-4. But RCB lost the match by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians are fourth in the points tally, with two wins from three matches. After the narrow win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led side dominated with both bat and ball to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets on Wednesday.

