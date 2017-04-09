Manish Pandey blitz boosts Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017

Manish Pandey blasted his eighth fifty as he boosted Kolkata Knight Riders to 178/7 in the clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in the 2017 Indian Premier League. The right-hander’s 81* off 47 balls included five fours and five sixes. (MI vs KKR updates)

Pandey’s blitz allowed KKR to recover after Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya had taken 3/24 in the middle overs to stall their progress. The Karnataka batsman began the rebuilding progress by sharing a 44-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav for the fifth wicket. Towards the end overs, Pandey opened up and he began in grand style by lofting the fifth ball of the 19th over bowled by Lasith Malinga over long on for a big six. (MI vs KKR scorecard)

The final over of the innings saw carnage as Pandey tore into New zealand left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan. The batsman began in style by lofting McClenaghan over deep mid wicket for a big six. Things got worse for Mumbai Indians as McClenaghan overstepped and Pandey dispatched him to the mid wicket boundary. Another six was clobbered down the ground while the bowler nailed the yorker next ball. In the fourth ball, Pandey ran a full and wide ball down to the third man fence as KKR smashed 23 runs to help them reach 178/7

Pandey holds the reputation for being the first Indian batsman to score a century in the Indian Premier League. He achieved this feat in 2009 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Deccan Chargers in Centurion.