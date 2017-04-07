MS Dhoni’s sarcastic reply to Kevin Pietersen during IPL 2017 - this is what he said

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen shared some light-hearted banter during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 game between Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

Dhoni, playing as non-captain for RPS, the first time in his IPL career,was keeping the wickets when Pietersen, part of the commentary team, was speaking on the microphone to Dhoni’s teammate Manoj Tiwary, who was in the slips.

“Manoj, just tell MS that I am a better golfer than him,” Pietersen told Tiwary.

He duly conveyed the message to Dhoni. “Pietersen keh raha hain, woh aapse accha golfer hain (Pietersen is saying he is a better golfer than you),” he said.

“He’s still my first Test wicket,” Dhoni immediately shot back, drawing laughs from the commentary box, including from Pietersen himself.

Dhoni’s retort was a reference to the 2011 Lord’s Test, when the-then Indian captain took over the bowling duties for some time after an injury to Zaheer Khan.

While Pietersen was initially adjudged caught out by makeshift keeper Rahul Dravid from a Dhoni delivery, it was later overruled after a video referral revealed that there was no contact between the bat and the ball.