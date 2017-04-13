Mumbai Indians IPL win sets up Happy Baisakhi mood for Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh had a magnificent time in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. His haul of 2/23 helped Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets to register their second win in this edition. It was made even more special considering that Thursday was Baisakhi, an auspicious festival. His performance and Mumbai Indians’ victory was an ideal gift before the festival.

Donning the Mumbai Indians’ jersey, the Turbanator posted an entertaining 35-second video on his Twitter handle as he sang e few lines in Punjabi before wishing one and all Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi marks the start of a New Year for followers on Sikhism, and being one of the most significant dates for its followers, is celebrated with great pomp and show every year.

It’s usually a popular festival towards the northern part of India, with men and women dancing to the traditional bhangra and gidda respectively.

The hashtag #HappyBaisakhi trended at No 1 for quite some time on Thursday, with Twitteratis, including a few Bollywood celebrities and established sportspersons tweeting on the occasion.

From Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to India women’s hockey player Rani Rampal, the festive fervour had gripped almost one and all.

#Baisakhi greetings to everyone. May the festival bring bountiful happiness & abundant prosperity in your life.#HappyBaisakhi pic.twitter.com/jWGTAdR0li — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 13, 2017

And it wasn’t only about them, down south, defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC tweeted a picture with Amrinder Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Gursimrat Singh Gill on it.