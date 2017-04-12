Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL T20, live cricket score

After recording victories in their first two home matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first away match of 2017 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai tonight. It will be the ninth match between the two teams. Both teams have won four matches each in eight previous encounters. Mumbai Indians have won both matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. They won the first match by seven wickets in 2013 and recorded a 20-run victory in the second encounter two years later. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO| POINTS TABLE)

