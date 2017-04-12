 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL T20, live cricket score | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL T20, live cricket score

Mumbai Indians (MI), with a win a loss in 2017 Indian Premier League T20, clash with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are unbeaten in two matches so far. Catch live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 12, 2017 18:19 IST
Bhargab Sarmah
IPL 2017

It’s Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians vs David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. MI have never lost to SRH at Wankhede. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here.(BCCI-HT Photo)

After recording victories in their first two home matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first away match of 2017 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai tonight. It will be the ninth match between the two teams. Both teams have won four matches each in eight previous encounters. Mumbai Indians have won both matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. They won the first match by seven wickets in 2013 and recorded a 20-run victory in the second encounter two years later. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO| POINTS TABLE)

If you can’t follow the full cricket scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, then click here.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you