Nitish Rana continues dream run, slams second IPL fifty for Mumbai Indians

Nitish Rana slammed his second half-century of the season on Sunday as Mumbai Indians looked all set to chase down Gujarat Lions' mammoth total of 176, here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rana, out in the middle after Parthiv Patel fell on the second ball of the innings, slammed four boundaries and two gigantic sixes as he reached his half-century in just 32 balls.

This has been a dream season for the 23-year-old, who had aggregated 190 runs before this innings. He slammed Praveen Kumar in the first over for a boundary down the leg-side and slapped one past Basil Thampi in the next over without even moving his feet.

Lions will however rue having dropped him immediately after, as Jason Roy dropped a sitter after Rana skied one to deep mid-wicket. With the ball going high up in the air, Roy had enough time to get underneath it but couldn’t hold on.

The next time he faced Thampi, he launched him over extra cover before following the act against Andrew Tye in the next over. He picked up two boundaries in the next two overs off Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel before slicing Jadeja through the third-man corridor to bring up his half-century.

However, just as he looked to be in threatening form, Tye had him caught behind on 53 as Mumbai were reduced to 85 for the loss of two wickets.