Pandya brothers buy house in Mumbai for visiting parents

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have bought a house in the Versova locality of Andheri in Mumbai so that their parents can live there while visiting the city to watch them play in the Indian Premier League. (IPL SCHEDULE | RESULTS)

The Pandya brothers — both of whom play for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) — collectively purchased the house for their parents who live in Baroda in Gujarat.

“This is our first house in Mumbai. We are delighted because it has been bought by our two sons,” their father Himanshu Pandya was quoted as saying by the Asian Age.

“The stepping ceremony in the new house was recently performed. It is a fully-furnished two bed room apartment, and our both sons can live here together peacefully,” he added.

With elder brother Krunal likely to get married this December, the house is expected to be an excellent option for the parents to reside when they are visiting the city to watch the brothers play.

“There is no immediate plan to shift here from Baroda, but whenever we are in Mumbai, can open the flat and stay here as long as we want,” the proud father added.

Himanshu and his wife Nalini were present with the Pandya’s entire family at the Wankhede Stadium when Mumbai Indians played Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday night.

The Mumbai franchise won the match by chasing down the 179-run target set by KKR. The Pandya brothers played a key role in the victory. Hardik contributed with a 23-ball 29 to successfully complete the chase while Krunal had scalped three wickets from his four overs during the KKR innings.

It was the Mumbai franchise’s first win after opening their campaign with a defeat to Rising Pune Supergiant on April 6.

They play their next match against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Wednesday before travelling to Bangalore to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.