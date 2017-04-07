Rising Pune Supergiant’s Steve Smith is playing like a dream: Sourav Ganguly

Not often do you have Sourav Ganguly effusively praising an Australia cricketer. But then, not often do you have a player of Steve Smith’s calibre.

The Australia and Rising Pune Supergiant skipper made a 54-ball 84 to help his franchise notch up a victory against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune on Thursday, a feat which looked difficult if not impossible going into the last over.

But then Smith spotted a slower one from Kieron Pollard and smote the burly Trinidadian for a six over long-on. He sent the next ball beyond the midwicket boundary to seal the deal. The effort came not long after a Test-winning century and it was enough to get Ganguly hooked.

“He is a brilliant batsman who is in brilliant form, playing like a dream,” said Ganguly at an event in the city on Friday. “He has made such a smooth transition from Tests to T20; he has shown superb adaptability.”

Ganguly said Smith’s shuffling at the crease works to his advantage as bowlers “don’t know where to pitch it to him.”

It was as skipper of Pune Warriors that Ganguly had got Smith into the Indian Premier League in 2012. Smith had given enough notice of his all-round abilities then including an unbelievable save against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden.

Flying to his left, Smith got hold of what looked like a sure six and then realising that the momentum would take him beyond the ropes, flung the ball back. Pune Warriors lost the game but the effort stayed in the minds of all those at the Eden that May afternoon.