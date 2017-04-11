 Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils: Ajinkya Rahane to lead RPS, Steve Smith unwell | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils: Ajinkya Rahane to lead RPS, Steve Smith unwell

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Rising Pune Supergiant in their Indian Premier League tie against Mumbai Indians after Steve Smith was ruled out with an upset stomach.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 11, 2017 19:55 IST
Bihan Sengupta
IPL 2017

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan and Rising Pune Supergiant captain Ajinkya Rahane pose ahead of their Indian Premier League clash.(BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant have won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Daredevils in their third match of the Indian Premier League at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (LIVE BLOG)

Captain Steve Smith has been ruled out with an upset stomach with Ajinkya Rahane coming out in the middle for the toss. Manoj Tiwary, who lost his father this morning, will also miss today’s game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Both the teams will want to turn things around in their favour having lost their previous clashes. While the Pune franchise lost to the Kings XI Punjab by six wickets at Indore, Delhi Daredevils lost their campaign opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. The hosts, however, will want to continue their winning momentum at home, having beaten former champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener.

The Pune franchise has made quite a few changes for tonight’s fixture. While Adam Zampa and Faf du Plessis have been included as replacements for Smith and Daniel Christian, uncapped Rahul Tripathi has joined the side in the place of Tiwary while Deepak Chahr replaced his brother Rahul Chahr. Delhi Daredevils have replaced Carlos Brathwaite with Corey Anderson.

The Daredevils’ move to include the swashbuckling Kiwi in the side is understandable given that apart from Sam Billings and Rishabh Pant, none of the their batsmen could cross the 20-mark against the RCB.

In Rising Pune Supergiant they find a similar opponent that boasts of a batting line-up that has the capability to chase down any total on the board.

This is the third time that the two sides will clash against each other in the history of the Indian Premier League with Pune winning both the games last season.

Teams

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Mahendrra Singh Dhoni, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Ashok Dinda

Delhi Daredevils: Aditya Tare, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you