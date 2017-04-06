Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians: RPS win by 7 wickets

Rising Pune Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their opening game of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Steven Smith scored an unbeaten 84 while Ajinkya Rahane hit 60 off just 34 balls. Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard guided MI to 184/8. Imran Tahir took three wickets for RPS. Get full cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians here .(Highlights | (Full IPL coverage here)

