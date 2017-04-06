 Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians: RPS win by 7 wickets | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Full cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians: RPS win by 7 wickets

Chasing Mumbai Indians’ 184/8, Rising Pune Supergiants won their opening T20 match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 by seven wickets. Skipper Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 84 off just 54 balls while Ajinkya Rahane scored a quickfire 60. Imran Tahir took three wickets for RPS. It was the 3rd match between RPS and MI. Get full cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 06, 2017 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Live cricket score

Steve Smith, Rising Pune Supergiants skipper, slammed 84 *off just 54 balls in Indian Premier League T20. Rising Pune Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the second match of IPL 2017. Get full scorecard of RPS vs MI here(BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their opening game of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Steven Smith scored an unbeaten 84 while Ajinkya Rahane hit 60 off just 34 balls. Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard guided MI to 184/8. Imran Tahir took three wickets for RPS. Get full cricket score of Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians here .(Highlights | (Full IPL coverage here)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Rising Pune Supergiants vs Mumbai Indians, then click here.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you