Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Shane Watson gutted after 2nd IPL loss

Shane Watson’s nightmare as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fill-in captain in 2017 Indian Premier League continues. The former Australian all-rounder, asked to lead RCB in the absence of an injured Virat Kohli, suffered his second defeat in three IPL games when Bangalore lost to Kings XI Punjab in Indore. (HIGHLIGHTS OF KXIP vs RCB)

Shane Watson’s form with the bat has really hurt Royal Challengers Bangalore. The failure of Chris Gayle and Shane Watson has added to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s troubles this season. Gayle, who is 25 runs shy of a world record 10,000 T20 runs, was dropped Monday night with AB de Villiers making himself count with a classy half-century. But Kings XI Punjab won with a lot to spare. (SCORECARD)

Royal Challengers Bangalore had little hesitation to chose Shane Watson as their skipper after Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were unable to start the IPL this season. Watson, pushing 36, has hardly justified the faith in him.

Watson has scored all of 25 runs in three innings and that includes a 24 against Delhi Daredevils at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 8. Watson has taken just one wicket in three matches.

Watson takes blame

Shane Watson blamed himself for Royal Challenger Bangalore’s humiliating defeat against King XI Punjab on Monday night.

Kings XI Punjab players celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Shane Watson during the 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. (AFP)

“I didn’t start well with the bat and I’m certainly to blame, getting out in the first over,” Watson said after Kings XI Punjab overhauled the 149-run target in just 14.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Opening the innings, Watson was dismissed in the first over by Axar Patel. RCB crashed to 22 for three wickets in five overs but a superb 46-ball 89-run unbeaten innings by AB de Villiers took Bangalore to 148-4.

“A few more than 170-180 would have been nice,” Watson said.

Kings XI Punjab batsman Hashim Amla (L) looks on as Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Shane Watson bowls during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. (AFP)

KXIP batsmen then took RCB bowlers to the cleaners with Hashim Amla (58) and Glenn Maxwell (43) sharing a 72-run innings in 38 balls to take them home.

“We didn’t even execute nicely with the ball. There was a little bit more dew than I thought there would be and it was skidding along more in the second innings,” Watson said.

With AB de Villiers fit to play and scoring runs as well, Watson may now be relegated to his normal role as an all-rounder. He could even lose his place if Virat Kohli opts to return to the team.

