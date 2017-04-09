 Sachin Tendulkar reads the helmet act to Hyderabad riders | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Sachin Tendulkar reads the helmet act to Hyderabad riders

Sachin Tendulkar seldom batted without a helmet in his 24-year India career. He has promoted road safety in Hyderabad by advising riders to wear helmet.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 09, 2017 20:27 IST
IANS
Sachin Tendulkar (left) with other Indian cricket greats Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman during the opening ceremony of IPL 2017 in Hyderabad on April 5. Tendulkar used the occasion to take part in a road safety campaign in the city.(AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar almost never batted without helmet in his glorious cricketing career. The batting maestro has now lent support to a different helmet campaign, this time advising two-wheeler riders in a road safety campaign in Hyderabad.

The campaign posted on Tendulkar’s Twitter account shows two youngsters on a bike spotting him sitting in a car, which has stopped at a traffic signal. When they come close to take a selfie with him, he advises them to wear helmet.

“Make a promise. You will wear helmet the next time. It’s dangerous, life is very precious,” Tendulkar, a Rajya Sabha member, tells them. “Is that a promise,100 percent?” he again asks, getting the youth to promise they would never ride without wearing helmet.

As the car starts to move, a man on a two-wheeler with a woman riding pillion waves at Tendulkar. He waves back and advises, “Helmet dalo bhai (wear helmet).”

Tendulkar posted this video on his Twitter page.

The video was taken when Tendulkar was in Hyderabad on April 5 to attend the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

