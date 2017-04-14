 Samuel Badree spins a storm on RCB debut, takes 15th hat-trick of IPL | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Samuel Badree spins a storm on RCB debut, takes 15th hat-trick of IPL

Samuel Badree took a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians on his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 14, 2017 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Samuel Badree

Samuel Badree (right) celebrates with Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli after taking a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match.(IPL)

Samuel Badree made his Royal Challengers Bangalore debut a very, very special affair as he took a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match on Friday. (RCB vs MI: Live updates)

Badree took the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Mitchell MacClenaghan and Rohita Sharma in the third over to complete his hat-trick - the first one this season. Badree’s hat-trick reduced MI to 7/4 after RCB had scored 142/5 in the first innings. (RCB vs MI: Live scorecard)

It is the 15th hat-trick of the IPL in its 10th edition.

Badree had missed the 2016 IPL due to injury, and on Friday made his debut for the

