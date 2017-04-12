Delhi Daredevils’ Sanju Samson wins praise from Rising Pune Supergiant camp

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) all-rounder Rajat Bhatia lauded Sanju Samson on Tuesday after the 22-year-old steered Delhi Daredevils (DD) to their first victory of the season with a maiden century in the T20 format. (SCORECARD)

Rajat Bhatia, who has featured in every single edition of the Indian Premier League without earning a national cap, said the wicketkeeper-batsman was an exciting talent and deserved to play at a higher level in years to come. (HIGHLIGHTS)

“He’s a terrific batsman,” said Bhatia. “I just feel it’s been quite some time he’s been playing in the domestic circuit and the IPL and he should have played more for India. I hope he’ll knock a few doors now. He’s a young talented player and it was an opportunity for him today and he capitalised on it unlike the last game where he failed to perform.”

Samson’s 62-ball ton helped Delhi Daredevils find a perfect footing in the game early on as he took on the Rising Pune Supergiant bowlers at will and provided a perfect launchpad for the likes of Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris to play attacking cricket from the other end. While Pant and Billings got out after getting good starts, Morris plundered the bowling attack with an unimaginable knock of 38 off just 9 deliveries to create a psychological dent on the hosts and cap off Daredevils’ innings.

“Well it wasn’t like we were bowling very well towards the start of the innings as well. They had got runs on the board even during the powerplay and Morris just took advantage of the situation,” he said. “It’s good that our flaws are coming out in the fore towards the start of the season rather than coming at a time when we’d be nearing the qualifying stages. For the first five matches it’s tough to assess which way we’re heading, even if it’s towards the bottom of the table.”

This was the second successive defeat for the Supergiants who lost to Kings XI Punjab in their previous game at Indore. The bowling department has been particularly poor so far with oppositions managing to post 160-plus totals in all the three games. However, it was their strong batting line-up that capitulated under pressure on Monday as they lost by 97 runs.

Bhatia, while admitting that they were poor in every single department throughout the game, also cited the sudden absence of Smith and Tiwary to have acted as a double whammy. Smith had to sit out with an upset stomach while Tiwary’s father passed away on Monday.

“I wouldn’t want to cite this as an excuse but Smith’s absence and with Manoj’s father passing away this morning, well those are voids that are difficult to fill. You don’t know how to tinker around with the team or bring in replacements so suddenly.”