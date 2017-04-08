Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam sport identical tattoos as celebs watch KKR rout GL in IPL

Cricketers in India are celebrities in their own right and the same honour is extended to their children. For nine years, many of these star kids have been spotted supporting their parents during Indian Premier League matches and the tenth edition is expected to have just as many little cheers. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

Kolkata Knight Riders team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan turned up at Thursday’s IPL T20 fixture between KKR and Gujarat Lions. Father and son even sported the same tattoo on their breast!

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. (BCCI )

Shah Rukh Khan’s presence lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning 10-wicket win against Gujarat Lions. Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn.

Gambhir and Lynn set a new record for the opening wicket in IPL by adding 184 runs. They surpassed the 167-run partnership between Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warrions in Bangalore on April 23,2013.

With the 2017 IPL season just getting under way, here are a list of celebrity kids that may make an appearance this term:

AbRam Khan - (Son of Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders)

Ziva Dhoni - (Daughter of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wicketkeeper for Rising Pune Supergiants)

Ziva has been one of the most talked about babies in Indian cricket. From her attending last season’s semifinal in Mumbai to her second birthday celebration in Mussoorie, Ziva is always written about. She has been a hit within the cricket fraternity too as seen when Virat Kohli shared photos of her.

Zoravar Dhawan - (Son of Shikhar Dhawan, opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar has been a mainstay at IPL matches since a very young age. In fact, he popped into the limelight during the 2014 IPL season when he was spotted cheering on his dad when he was just five months old.

Arjun and Sara Tendulkar - (Son and daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, former player and currently mentor of Mumbai Indians)

Arjun has already begun establishing himself as a worthy cricketer and his sister Sara is always seen supporting her dad. Arjun has been an ever-present in the IPL ever since the 2008 season while Sara was seen cheering for the Indian team during the 2011 World Cup.

Hinaya Heer Plaha - (Daughter of Harbhajan Singh, spin bowler for Mumbai Indians)

Ever since her birth in July last year, Hinaya has been her dad Harbhajan’s number 1 priority. The doosra bowler did not feature for Mumbai Indians in their opening seven-wicket defeat by Rising Pune Supergiant, but maybe his daughter will be seen cheering him when he does take the field.

Gracia Raina - (Daughter of Suresh Raina, captain of Gujarat Lions)

Suresh Raina revealed last week that taking care of new-born Gracia during her unfortunate bout of chicken pox had been the reason he missed out on playing for many months over the last year. Hopefully Gracia has made a full recovery and will support her dad during the matches in Rajkot.

Preston Charles Lee - (Son of Brett Lee, former player and currently part of commentary team)

Preston made his first IPL appearance when dad Brett played for Kolkata Knight Riders. He partook in a practice session wearing a helmet, presumably ready to start his cricket career. With Brett Lee not expected to play a role on the field, only in the commentary box, Preston may be hard to spot this season.

Aazeen Gambhir - (Daughter of Gautam Gambhir, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders)

Aazeen attended her first IPL game in the 2015 season, cheering for her dad at Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gautam Gambhir has been proud of his daughter supporting his team and shares photos of her doing so on his social media profiles from time to time.